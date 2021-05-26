Salman Khan has filed a defamation case against Kamaal R Khan over the review of Radhe. Here's how actor KRK reacted, scroll down below

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Superstar Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is has been in trouble ever since the action-thriller was released. The film, also starring Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda, was released on May 13 on the eve of Eid ul Fitr. However, soon after the release, Radhe fell into the clutches of piracy and was leaked on several pirate websites such as Tamilrockers, etc. Owing to this, Salman filed a complaint in the Cyber cell. Now, once again, the film is in the news and this time for the Radhe reviews.

As per reports, Salman Khan has filed a defamation case against Kamaal R Khan over the review of Radhe. On Monday, Kamaal received the legal notice from the legal team of the superstar. Confirming the news, KRK took to his Twitter handle and uploaded the pic of the legal notice and wrote, "Dear #Salmankhan Ye defamation case Aapki Hataasha Aur Niraasha Ka Saboot Hai. I am giving review for my followers and doing my job. You should make better films instead of stopping me from reviewing your films. Main Sacchi Ke Liye Ladta Rahunga! Thank you for the case."

Here have a look:

Dear #Salmankhan Ye defamation case Aapki Hataasha Aur Niraasha Ka Saboot Hai. I am giving review for my followers and doing my job. You should make better films instead of stopping me from reviewing your films. Main Sacchi Ke Liye Ladta Rahunga! Thank you for the case. 🙏🌹 pic.twitter.com/iwYis64rLd — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 25, 2021

However, in another series of tweets, he requested Salman Khan's father, Salim, to ask the superstar not to proceed with the case. Kamaal further added that he will never review Salman's film and will also delete the Radhe review video. He wrote, "Respected @luvsalimkhan Sahab, I am not here to destroy @BeingSalmanKhan films or his career. I review films just for fun. If I know that Salman get affected by my review so I won’t review. If he could have asked me to not review his film So I would have not reviewed."

Here have a look:

Respected @luvsalimkhan Sahab, I am not here to destroy @BeingSalmanKhan films or his career. I review films just for fun. If I know that Salman get affected by my review so I won’t review. If he could have asked me to not review his film So I would have not reviewed. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2021

Therefore there is no need to file a case to stop me from reviewing his film. Salim Sir, I am not here to hurt anyone. So I won’t review his film in the future. Pls ask him to not proceed the case. I will delete my review videos also, if you want. Thank you Salim Sahab! 🙏 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2021

As per the legal notice, Salman Khan's legal team will be mentioning this matter for an urgent hearing before an additional sessions judge of the city civil court on Thursday.

