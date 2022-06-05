Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Days after Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan on Sunday received a threat letter. On the same, Bandra Police has filed an FIR against an unknown person and have initiated an investigation, Mumbai Police said.

According to several media reports, the letter was unsigned and it read "tumhara Moose Wala kar denge (you will end up like Moose Wala)." The letter was addressed to Salim Khan and Salman Khan and it was found at Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand promenade.

The letter was found by Salim Khan's security staff on a bench. "Salim Khan follows a morning routine where he goes for a walk on the promenade accompanied by his security personnel. There's a location where he typically takes a break. A chit had been left behind on a bench," TOI quoted a police official as saying.

After the incident, Salman's father Salim Khan contacted the police through his security guard. His statement has been recorded and an offence registered under the Indian Penal Code for ‘criminal intimidation.

For the lesser-known, earlier too Salman Khan had received threats, apparently, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was responsible for Sidhu Moosewala’s demise had also threatened to kill Salman Khan during his blackbuck case. A few days ago Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa village.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has completed the shoot of his next Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. The actor will also be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and he recently came back from Dubai after hosting IIFA 2022 and giving a smashing performance there.

Posted By: Ashita Singh