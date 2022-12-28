Salman Khan Fans Lathi-Charged By Police After Creating A Riot On 'Dabangg' Star's Birthday | Watch

Salman Khan celebrated his 57th birthday in Mumbai where fans got out of control outside his house on Tuesday.

Salman Khan celebrated his 57th birthday on Tuesday, where the 'Tiger' actor greeted his thousands of fans with gratitude. Waving to them from his balcony of Galaxy Apartments, the actor was cheered by a mass crowd waiting eagerly to catch a glimpse of him.

However, soon the situation became unmanageable, followed by a lathi charge on the people outside Salman Khan's home to move them back behind the barricades. A large number of people started to gather outside Salman's Mumbai residence in the morning, waiting for the actor's glimpse.

Police in action in front of Salman Khan's Mumbai House (Image Credits: Pallav Paliwal)

Soon Salman Khan was seen accompanied by his father Salim Khan, where the crowd started yelling and swelling up, and the police had to intervene and push them back. Fans were seen leaving their shoes and other belongings as the police sticks started to push them back.

A paparazzi video shared from an account on Instagram captured this moment, where many criticized the actions of the Mumbai police. One social media user wrote, "Lathi charge nahi hona chahiye......Agar fans na honge to Ye Actor log road pe aa jayega, while another wrote, "unke fan jitne h sab Dil se bahut mante h Bhaijaan ko."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Soon social media was taken by a storm as the video went out, where people were also seen taking a dig at the actions of the fans. One Instagram user wrote, "Logo ko unki Berozgaari ka ehsaas dilaate hue Mumbai Police," while another wrote, "Jobless people, seriously kiske pass itna time hai godknows."

Salman Khan also shared a picture on his Instagram on Tuesday, where the actor was seen thanking his fans and people wishing him on his birthday. The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' wrote, "Thank you all..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The actor also hosted a grand birthday bash where many celebrities from B-town made their appearance including Kartik Aaryan, Pooka Hegde, Suniel Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, and several others.

Talking about Salman Khan's workfront, the actor was last seen in 'Godfather' alongside South superstar Chiranjeevi. Making an extended cameo, the film was helmed by Mohan Raja.

He will next be seen in Farhad Samji's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' helmed by Farhad Samji, where actress Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing the screen space with him. He will also be seen in Yash Raj's spy universe 'Tiger 3' helmed by Maneesh Sharma.