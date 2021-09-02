Sidharth Shukla No More: Sidharth passed away on Thursday morning after he suffered a massive heart attack. The 40-year-old actor had worked with Salman Khan during Bigg Boss 13.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who hosts the popular television reality show Bigg Boss, on Thursday paid tribute to Sidharth Shukla, saying he will be missed by the showbiz industry. The 40-year-old, who had won the 13th season of Bigg Boss, passed away on Thursday after he suffered a massive heart attack.

"Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP," Salman said in a Tweet.

Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP🙏 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 2, 2021

Meanwhile, several other Bollywood actors also expressed grief over the demise of Sidharth. Varun Dhawan, who worked with Sidharth in his debut film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', shared a picture of him with the late actor and Alia Bhatt, paying tributes to him and his family.

"Rip brother u are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones," he captioned the picture.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee also expressed his shock and tweeted, "OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he rest in peace !!! No yaar!!"

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta described Shukla's passing away as extremely tragic. "No age to have a heart attack. No age to go. This is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not get converted into a Tamasha by some idiots," Mehta wrote.

Rashami Desai, who was reportedly in a relationship with Sidharth, was also shocked as she shared a "broken heart" emoji on Twitter. Asim Riaz, the friend-turned-rival of Sidharth on Bigg Boss, meanwhile, shared his picture with the late actor and said he will meet him in heaven.

"I m gonna meet you in heaven brother…R I P sidharthshukla," he captioned the picture.

Sidharth, who is survived by his mother and two sisters, passed away on Thursday at the age of 40. He was taken to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital where he was declared dead. "He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted... it will take some time" Cooper Hospital Dean Dr Shailesh Mohite told news agency PTI.

