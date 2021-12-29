New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan never leaves a chance to impress his fans. Salman turned a year older on Monday and celebrated his 56th birthday at his farmhouse in Panvel. The star was recently papped driving an auto-rickshaw through the streets of Panvel last night.

A video of Salman driving an auto was shared by Bollywood paparazzi Manav Manglani on his Instagram account which has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

In the clip, Salman can be seen sporting a blue T-shirt and a cap while driving the rickshaw on the streets. Salman's unexpected act has caught netizens' attention.

Netizens are amazed and stunned at the same time that why do Salman needs to drive an auto, is it just for fun or a publicity stunt by the Bollywood Satr. Taking to social media, a user commented, "Hahaha Sallu bhai rocks," while others said, "He's such a down-to-earth person."

While another one commented, “Kaisa publicity stunt hain yaar ye? But love you bhai!" “Searching that snake," a third user said.

Earlier, a video went viral of Salman where he was dancing on with his niece Ayat. Interestingly, whose birthday also falls on the same day as her Mamu Salman.

See video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan 🔵 (@salman.khan.universe)





Salman celebrated her and his birthday together as they were seen cutting a cake in the celebration party back at their farmhouse.

Salman had reached the Panvel farmhouse last week to celebrate his birthday, but on Sunday, he was bitten by a snake. but the snake was non-venomous and 'Bhaijaan' was perfectly fine as on the eve of his Birthday, he interacted with media and said, “Saanp kaatne ke baad aisa smile dena bahut difficult hai (It’s very difficult to smile like this after a snake bite)."

Posted By: Ashita Singh