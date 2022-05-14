New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Saturday shared his first look from his highly-anticipated film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. The actor through his picture informed all his fans that the shoot of the film has been started. As per media reports, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. With Salman's post finally, all the speculations doing rounds on the internet came to rest.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Salman unveiled his first look of himself from his upcoming film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. In the picture Salman can be seen in a new avatar with long, flowing hair, wearing a black jacket and sunglasses, and holding a pipe. The face of the actor is partially hidden by the pipe. Seeing the picture, it seems that it has been clicked during an action shot from the film.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, “Shooting commences for my new film,”

Take a look at the picture here:

Earlier on Friday, actress Pooja Hegde also shared a picture on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen wearing Salman’s signature bracelet. Sharing the picture, Pooja wrote, “Shoot begins.”

Take a look here:

While Pooja did not mention the name of the film, it was evident with Salman's bracelet that she is all set to begin the shoot for 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Meanwhile, after watching Salman's different look, fans appreciated his avatar and are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screens. While one fan wrote, “Bhai is back" another comment read, “We can’t wait for your return Bhai.” several others dropped fire and heart emojis in the comment section.

About the film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will feature Pooja Hegde in the lead role. As per media reports, Raghav Juyal is also set to feature in the film. Besides, the movie will also star Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal. Both Ayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal are reportedly said to portray the role of the superstar's brothers.

