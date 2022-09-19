Salman Khan's Docu-Series ‘Beyond The Star’ To Release On His Birthday: Report

SALMAN KHAN's much-anticipated docu-series 'Beyond The Star' will showcase the journey of the actor and will show his off-camera persona as well. His family and friends from the film industry will come together in the series to talk about the actor's journey beyond his stardom. As per the latest update, the docu-series will release on Salman Khan's birthday, which is December 27.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, 'Beyond The Star' will release on December 27. The docu-series will also contain rare never-seen pictures, videos, and visuals from Salman’s childhood.

The docu-series will feature Salman Khan's father Salim Khan and his brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. Talking about his colleagues from the film industry, Bhagyashree, Disha Patani, Sajid Nadiadwala, David Dhawan, Sooraj Barjatya, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Subhash Ghai, Himesh Reshammiya, Kamal Khan and Prabhu Dheva are expected to feature in the show.

Salman Khan once revealed that his friend and Romanian actor-model Iulia Vantur came up with the idea of the docu-series. “My docu series is Beyond the Star. Iulia had thought of it and I felt it was a good concept. Whoever I have worked with, staff, friends, co-stars, directors, producers will talk about how I was earlier and how I am now," Salman told PTI.

He added, "She narrated it to Andre (Timmins, Wiz Films) and he took it to Applause Entertainment and they finalised this. It is a very good project."

Directed by Viraf Sarkari, Beyond the Star will be co-produced by Salman Khan, Wiz Films and Applause Entertainment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan has been busy working on his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. He recently shared his first look from the film and can be seen sporting long hair look. Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3, along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The movie will hit the theatres on Eid 2023. He is also in talks for the No Entry sequel.