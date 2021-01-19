Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani becomes the first big-budget film to release in the theatres this year. Read on to know when the film is releasing

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan's most anticipated film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is in news ever since the film was announced. The film which helmed by Prabhu Deva was supposed to hit the theatres last year that is in 2020. However, owing to COVID-19 pandemic situation the film's release was pushed to 2021. Now as the theatres have opened in the country, Dabangg actor dropped a merry news for all his fans.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman Khan dropped a post wherein he apologised theatre owners for taking a long time in reverting. In his statement, he further announced that he is going to release Radhe in theatre on Eid this year.

He wrote, "Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners... It's a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres. In return I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of EID and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah.

Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid.. God willing (sic)."

Here have a look at his post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

With this announcement, Radhe becomes the first big-budget film to release in the theatres this year.

Earlier, theatre owners had requested Bollywood superstar for a theatrical release of Radhe, as they believe that it will help them in recovering from the financial loss that they suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film's rights are with Zee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Talking about the film it is helmed by Prabhu Deva and stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani in lead. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv