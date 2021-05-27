Salman Khan's legal team issued a statement as to why they filed a defamation lawsuit against self-proclaimed critic Kamal R Khan. Read on to know what the statement says in detail.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan who is swimming in the pool of controversies as usual is undergoing a defamation case lodged against him from actor Salman Khan's team. Earlier it was believed that the critic has been sued because of reviewing 'Radhe' but apparently that's not the case.

The actor's team DSK Legal said, "KRK has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand 'Being Human' are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits."

The team even released the statement that reads: "Mr. Kamaal R Khan, the Defendant, has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Mr. Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the Defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. This is incorrect. The suit has been filed as the Defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand 'Being Human' are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits. The Defendant has been spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming Mr. Salman Khan consistently over several months, clearly with a view to draw attention to himself."

The statement further added, "Mr. Kamaal R. Khan's lawyer made a statement in Court today that Mr. Kamaal R. Khan 'will not put any remarks of defamatory nature against plaintiff on social media till next date'. The Hon'ble Court has been pleased to pass an order taking into account this statement made by Mr. Kamaal R. Khan's lawyer."

This statement was a clarification as KRK on Wednesday tweeted that he reviewed Salman Khan's latest film 'Radhe' that's why the actor's team lodged a case against him.

In his tweet, he wrote, "I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman Khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence, I won't review his films anymore. My last video releasing today."

