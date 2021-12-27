New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's Salman Khan's birthday, and his fans are beaming with joy. The actor has turned 56, but his charming smile is still irresistible. Even after getting bitten by a snake thrice, the actor looked fresh and dashing when he came out of his Panvel farmhouse ahead of the midnight birthday bash and posed for the media who were waiting with the batted breath to photograph him on his birthday.

Every year, the superstar hosts a grand birthday bash at his farmhouse, which is no less than a starry affair. This year too, he hosted the party, and several celebs were papped entering the farmhouse. The actor looked dashing in a blue t-shirt and dark brown trousers. He paired his attire with a black jacket with a white faux-fur on his collar and completed his look with a warm smile as he posed for the paps.

The actor, who shares his birthday with his youngest niece Ayat, was seen cutting the cakes with her. For unversed, Ayat is the daughter of Salman's youngest sister, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma.

Salman's starry birthday bash at his Panvel's farmhouse was attended by Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Bobby Deol, Vatsal Seth, Sangeeta Bijlani, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza and others.

Meanwhile, recently, Salman issued a statement after getting bitten by the snake. He said, "A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalised for 6 hours."

At the work front, the actor has currently taken a break from the shooting of Tiger 3. Reportedly, he will be resuming the shooting with Katrina Kaif in Delhi.

