Salman Khan Completes 34 Years In Film Industry, Announces Movie 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' | Watch

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has completed 34 years in the film industry and still continues to rule the heart of millions. His fans are excited to see him in a new project. The actor has finally announced the title of his upcoming film and it is 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The movie was previously titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.

Sharing the video, Salman wrote, "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan". The actor flaunted his new look from the film and also shared a heartfelt note as he completed 34 years in the industry.

The caption reads, "34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now. My life's journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words now and here. Thank you for being with me then which was now and thank you for being with me now. Really appreaciate it. Salman Khan."

Earlier, the actor teased his fans by flaunting his long hair look. Sharing the picture, Salman wrote, "Leh .. Ladakh …". Salman can be seen standing looking at the beautiful. He looks handsome in a green jacket and long hair and he is seen standing beside his bike.

In May 2022, Salman shared his first look from the film. In the caption, he wrote, "Shooting commences for my new film …."

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill and Sidharth Nigam. The movie will release on December 30, 2022.

Earlier, Salman also announced the release date of the third instalment of the Tiger franchise. Sharing the video, Salman wrote, "#10YearsOfEkThaTiger...And the journey continues. Get ready for #Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Radhe, along with Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. He will also make his Telugu cinema debut in the film 'Godfather', which stars Megastar Chiranjeevi.