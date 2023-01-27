Salman Khan Calls Shah Rukh Khan To Congratulate Him On Pathaan’s Blockbuster Success

Shah Rukh Khan is dancing high on the success of his latest release film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham as the film has taken the box office by storm. Releasing on over 8000 screens and raking in around Rs 103 Crore worldwide on the opening day, it is the first Bollywood film to hit a century at the global box office on a single day.

As congratulatory messages are pouring across social media for the king of Bollywood, superstar Salman Khan has personally called his friend Shah Rukh Khan to congratulate him and wish him the success of his blockbuster release.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Salman Khan personally called Shah Rukh Khan and was incredibly happy about Shah Rukh's success and performance in the film. Salman also wished for 'Pathaan' to do incredibly well and also to cross Rs 400 Crore in India. He will also meet him personally soon to congratulate him on the success of 'Pathaan.'

Salman Khan also had an iconic cameo in 'Pathaan' where Salman and Shah Rukh shared the screen after their appearance in the superhit film 'Karan Arjun.' In the extended cameo, Salman Khan donned his Tiger avatar AKA Avinash Singh Rathore from his 'Tiger' film franchise.

'Pathaan' is a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe which started with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Ek Tha Tiger' in 2012, and thus marks the fourth film in YRF's spy universe marking the coming of 'Tiger 3' in Diwali 2023 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Netizens were also taken aback by the cameo and witnessing Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on screen together, where fans hailed and thanked the makers for this moment.

'Pathaan' was released on January 25 and was directed by Siddharth Anand. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana in prominent roles.