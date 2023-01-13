Salman Khan Calls Priyanka Chahar Choudhary ‘Heroine Material’, Says ‘Can Work With Her In The Future’

Bigg Boss 16’s Weekend Ka Vaar special will see veteran talk show host Simi Garewel appear on the show. The TV host quizzed Salman Khan about his favorite contestants on the show this season and all time.

During a special session of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Salman Khan answered the talk show host’s questions. When quizzed about the best housemates from Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan named Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sajid Khan and said that he might work with them in the future.

Previously, Salman Khan had complimented Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and called her "heroine material". Even with Sajid Khan’s sister, filmmaker Farah Khan entered the show on family week this season, she dubbed Priyanka as the Deepika Padukone of Bigg Boss 16.

For Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, her brother Yogesh had entered the show to meet his sister after 3 months of staying apart. Speaking to Hindustan Times in an interview, Yogesh talked about his father not liking Salman Khan bashing his sister on the show. “Papa was also saying the other day at home that he feels Salman sir thoda zyada gussa kar dete hai,” Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s brother was quoted as saying in his interview.

“I think our father is elder to Salman sir so he can say, I also feel parents feel really bad when their kids get scolded. But I think Priyanka di is playing really well and if Salman sir scolds di also then it is for her own good. She takes it in a positive manner and improves her game too,” Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s brother said in his interview.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 16 house will reportedly witness double eviction this week. Filmmaker Sajid Khan will be exiting the show this week. Popular contestant Abdu Rozik too will be exiting the show due to prior personal commitments.

Bigg Boss 16 airs everyday on Colors TV channel and Voot app.