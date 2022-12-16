Salman Khan Calls 'Brother' Akshay Kumar 'Truly Amazing', Shares Old Clip Of Latter In Tears | WATCH

Salman Khan is touted as one of the most celebrated actors in the B-town industry. The Dabangg star never misses an opportunity to commend his industry peers for their dedication or for any other reason that may have impacted him. On Friday, Salman shared a short video featuring actor Akshay Kumar's emotional moment from one of the reality shows.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor headed to his Instagram Stories and shared a video featuring Akshay breaking down on national TV. He even penned a heartfelt note for him in the caption, which read, "I just come across something that I thought I must share with ev1. God bless u akki, truly amazing, felt so good seeing this. Keep fit, keep working n may god always be with u brother.. @akshaykumar." Take a look:

Akshay Kumar soon headed to his IG Stories and reshared Salman's post. He also penned a sweet note reading, "Really touched by your msg @beingsalmankhan Bhot acha laga. God Bless You. Shine On."

Salman made his film debut in 1988, while Akshay made his debut in 1991. Since the 1990s, both celebrities have accumulated a sizable fan base. According to rumours, they get along well with one another. They have collaborated on a few films together like Mujhse Shadi Karogi and Jaan-E-Mann.

On the professional front, Salman Khan has a slew of films in his kitty, including Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3. He will also make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone-starrer film Pathaan.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar also has some interesting projects in the pipeline, including Selfiee, Soorarai Pottru and more.