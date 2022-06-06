New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is loved by the millions and rules the heart of his fans. He is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars in India and from his bracelet to his iconic dance steps to his iconic style of wearing sunglasses, his fans love everything about him. But before this stardom, Salman Khan has faced many struggles in his career and he opened up about it at the IIFA Awards 2022.

Talking about his struggles, Salman Khan became a little emotional and thanked actor Suniel Shetty for supporting him. He said, "There was a time when I didn't have a lot of money. I only had enough to be able to buy one shirt and jeans. During that time, a new fashion trend had come about and that was stone-washed jeans. When I was out shopping, I saw stone-washed denim jeans and a shirt at a very popular store."

He further told everyone that Suniel Shetty gifted him that shirt and jeans. He added, "I only had money to buy the jeans and I left the shirt alone. Suniel Shetty, who was with me in the store, noticed that I didn't have money to buy it, so he bought the shirt and gifted it to me."

Suniel Shetty's son Ahaan Shetty was also present at the award show. He stood up and hugged Salman. Then Salman told, "Suniel also saw that I was eyeing a wallet but not picking it up. Later on, he took me to his home and gifted me the same wallet, which he had a pair of."

Salman also thanked producer Boney Kapoor for giving him the film Wanted when his time was difficult. He said, "Boney Kapoor has helped me throughout my life. Jab time thoda sa accha nahi chal raha tha toh Boneyji ne ek film di called Wanted, which got me back". Then, he came up to Boney Kapoor and hugged him as well. For the unversed, Wanted became one of the most successful films and was successful at the box office.

Salman's Maine Pyaar Kiya is still loved by the fans and was a smashing hit. But the actor revealed that he did not have any work for some time after the film and thanked Ramesh Taurani for helping him get the film Patthar Ke Phool (1991). He revealed, "And then a 'devta saman aadmi' (God-like man), Ramesh Taurani, entered my life. Ramesh Taurani went to Sippy's office and paid ₹5 lakh for the music of the film. It was because of those 5 lakhs that I finally got a film called Patthar Ke Phool (1991). Thank you!".

Posted By: Simran Srivastav