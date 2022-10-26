Salman Khan, B-Town's 'Bhaijaan', Extends Bhai Dooj Wishes With A Shirtless Picture

Superstar Salman Khan has treated his fans with a little festival treat on the occasion of Bhai dooj 2022 and his swag is totally unmissable in his latest Instagram post.

On Wednesday, Salman Khan shared a monochrome image in which he can be seen looking away from the camera showing off his chiselled abs. He posting a bare-bodied photo of himself and captioned it, "Happy bhai dooj.." This image of Salman is the perfect Bhai Dooj treat for his fans.

Soon after the actor shared the post, his industry friends, including bodyguard Shera, Ayush Mehra, Siddharth Nigam and others, flooded the comment section with fire emoticons.

Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, "Bhaijaan rocks." "Hot. hot. hot," a fan wrote. "Hahahhaa only bhai can wish like this," a netizen wrote.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, who recently recovered from Dengue attended his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's birthday bash on October 25. This was Bhaijaan's first outing after he recovered from the disease.

Salman Khan who is currently hosting the 16th season of his popular reality-based show Bigg Boss took a mini break after getting infected by dengue.

On the work front, Salman Khan has several films in his kitty - Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. It is slated to release next year on Diwali. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Venkateshwar Daggubati. It is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid next year.

He also has Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez and announced the second instalment of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Last he was seen in an extended cameo in GodFather, starring Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Satyadev.