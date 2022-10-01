Salman Khan's Body Double Sagar Pandey Passes Away, Actor Pays Heartfelt Tribute

SALMAN KHAN's body double Sagar Pandey passed away on Friday and the actor took to social media to pay tribute to Sagar. According to the reports, Sagar Pandey suffered from a heart attack and collapsed when he was working out at the gym. Salman Khan shared a picture with Sagar on Instagram and paid tribute.

Sharing the picture, Salman wrote, "Dil se shukar adda kar raha hoon for being there with me. May your soul rest in peace brother Sagar. Thank u #RIP #SagarPandey."

Salman's bodyguard Shera and actress Sangeeta Bijlani also paid the tribute and commented "RIP".

According to the famous body double of Shah Rukh Khan, Prashant Walde, Sagar collapsed while working out in the gym. "Sagar was working in the gym when he suddenly collapsed. He was immediately taken to Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackerey Trauma Care Municipal Hospital at Jogeshwari East, Mumbai. That’s where he was declared dead,” Prashant said as quoted by Bollywood Hungama.

Sagar worked with Salman in numerous Bollywood films as his body double including Kuch Kuch Hota hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight, Dabangg, Dabangg 2, Dabangg 3 and many more.

Meanwhile, on Salman Khan's work front, the actor will be seen in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. He recently shared his first look from the film and can be seen sporting long hair look.

Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3, along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The movie will hit the theatres on Eid 2023.

He is also in talks for the No Entry sequel. Moreover, Salman Khan will make his Telugu cinema debut in the movie Godfather, along with Megastar Chiranjeevi. He will reportedly be seen in Pathaan in a cameo role and will reprise his role from the Tiger franchise. He will be seen in his docu-series 'Beyond the Star', which will talk about Salman Khan's life other than his stardom.