New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ahead of his 56th birthday, Salman Khan got bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse in the wee hours of Sunday, December 26. The actor was immediately taken to the MGM hospital in the Kamothe area of Navi Mumbai for treatment.

After a few hours of observation, the actor was discharged from the hospital around 9 am. The snake bit Salman's hand, but the actor is doing fine after the doctor administered an anti-venom medicine to him.

As per a report in India Today, a source revealed that the incident took place when Salman was having a chat with his friends in the garden area. “This happened on Saturday night when he was sitting and speaking to his friends. He felt a sudden sting in his arm and jerked it around. That’s when his friend saw the snake and they immediately panicked and yelled for help,” a source was quoted saying.

The source further added, "Salman has seen many snakes in and around this farm. He has always asked his caretakers to be extra careful. This was the first time he had a snake bite.”

Meanwhile, Salman will be hosting an intimate birthday party at his Panvel farmhouse, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The actor will turn 56 tomorrow and has invited only a few close friends from the industry.

On the work front, Salman Khan has several films in his kitty, including Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, co-starring Pooja Hegde, and Kick 2, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez. Apart from this, he also has two cameo roles in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathan and Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv