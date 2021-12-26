New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood 'Bhaijaan', actor Salman Khan celebrates his birthday on December 27. Salman Khan enjoys a large fandom in India. He is worshipped by many and he acts as an inspiration for many youngsters.

He debuted in Bollywood in the year 1988 and after that, he has never seen back. His journey from his debut movie Biwi Ho to Aisi to his latest one Antim: The final truth has seen only heights. He is considered one of the biggest stars in the industry and it is said that just his name is enough to make any movie a superhit on the Box Office.

Salman will turn a year older, this December 27 and mark his birthday celebrations, we here at Jagran have brought some of his most underrated and un-noticed movies.

Salman Khan's underrated movies:

Baghban (2003)

Salman Khan played the adopted son of Amitabh Bachchan in the movie and he's was one of the good ones in the movie. However, the limelight was on the two leading actors Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan. Salman essayed the role of Alok Raj. The movie was released in the year 2003.

God Tussi Great ho: (2008)

Salman Khan in this movie was blessed with godly powers for 10 days which he used to help others. The film was released back in 2008 and also co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra.

Khamoshi: The Musical (1996)

Starring Salman Khan, Nana Patekar, and Manisha Koirala in pivotal roles this movie was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He played a lover boy in the movie and nailed the role.

Baaghi: A Rebel for Love

The movie is based on forced prostitution which is rampant even today and the young Salmen in the movie are in love with a prostitute and can do anything for her.

Love

Salman essays the role of this hot-headed guy in love with a sweet and bubbly girl who helps him tame his anger. Salman has to be seen to be believed. He is intense, he is furious, he is bitter in the movie.

Posted By: Ashita Singh