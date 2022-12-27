Salman Khan Birthday Special: 7 Reasons Why Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Is Called A Man With Golden Heart

Salman Khan is one of India's most renowned actors. You may love him or hate him but you

surely can’t ignore him. His success in every facet of his life has made him an idol to millions. Despite all his flops and scandals, he is still one of Bollywood’s most powerful stars.

As Salman turned 57 on December 27, we rounded up a list of 7 reasons why the actor is often regarded as a man with a golden heart.

Launching The Careers Of Many Stars

Khan has been a driving force for the success of many celebrities. Himesh Reshammiya, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Arjun Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif – all owe their current positions to him. Even Hrithik Roshan has received guidance from Salman.

Reviving Failing Careers Of Bollywood Celebs

Actor Govinda had become a distant memory in the entertainment business, and media pundits had written him off. Nonetheless, our beloved Bhaijaan came to the rescue and cast him as the protagonist in Partner which went on to be a smashing success.

Salman also relaunched Bobby Deol’s career with Race 3 and Bharath, after which the Gupt actor was offered some good OTT shows. Salman offered Suniel Shetty a small role in ‘Jai Ho’ after which the latter starred in some dope Marathi, Tamil and Telegu films.

Founded Being Human

He is of one the very few celebrities who runs his own charity for the underprivileged kids. Founded in 2007, the NGO provides free healthcare and primary education to the economically weaker section. For the past decade, the foundation has organised several cataract surgeries, free eye camps and women healthcare camps across India.

The foundation has instituted a revenue-splitting agreement with a private organisation to finance its initiatives. It receives a 5.75 per cent allocation from the sales of T-shirts, women’s wear, kid's wear, jewellery, flip flops and electric bicycles, which have been marketed under the Being Human label.

Pledged To Financially Support Daily Wage Workers During Covid-Induced Lockdown

According to FWICE president B N Tiwari, Salman via his Being Human Foundation reached out to their organisation to help the workers. Salman's Being Human Foundation has come forward to help daily wage workers. We have about 5 lakh workers out of which 25,000 are in dire need of financial help.

Being Human Foundation said they will take care of these workers on their own. They have asked for account details of these 25,000 workers as they want to ensure that money reaches them directly, Tiwari told PTI.

Salman Is A Friend Everyone Needs!

When choreographer Remo D'Souza returned home after recovering from a heart attack, his wife Lizelle D'Souza took to social media to thank Salman Khan. She said, “I really from the bottom of my heart want to thank @beingsalmankhan for being the biggest emotional support u are an angel thank you so much bhai for always being there.”

Salman had also saved actress Dia Mirza’s mother's life. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Mirza revealed, “Once my mother fell unconscious. I called Salman since he stays close to my house. It was with his help that I was able to rush my mother to the hospital.” She further added that she would never forget his generosity.

Loves Giving Lavish Gifts To His Industry Friends

The Tubelight star once gifted Katrina Kaif a sparkling black SUV, with a special number plate on her birthday. Salman also made sure that his beloved sister, Arpita Khan Sharma had an opulent wedding, which was nothing short of a fairy tale. The actor also gave the most extravagant wedding gift to Arpita. Reportedly, he gave her a swanky Rolls Royce Phantom which was estimated at approximately Rs 4 crore.

Salman gifted Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja a Lamborghini worth Rs 90 lakhs on their wedding.

Salman Khan Always Keeps A Promise

Salman is keeping his promise to launch his bodyguard Shera's son in Bollywood. The screenplay is now finished, and the actor is presently looking for a director and female lead to romance Tiger on the big screens.