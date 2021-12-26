New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Superstar Salman Khan is going to turn a year older tomorrow and his birthday is not less than a festival for all his fans. The actor's birthday bash is no less than a starry affair with several biggies of B-town making their appearance. However, for the past two years, the actor is keeping the celebration intimate with only family and close friends in attendance.

As Salman Khan's 56th birthday is just a day away, here we have brought some of Bhaijaan's dialogues that will always inspire everyone. Salman's every movie is packed with a powerful action sequence, catchy dialogues and hilarious moments. Some dialogues are funny, but some leave a lasting impact on the minds of the audience as they carry a powerful message. Check out the dialogues below:

Tubelight: "Yakeen ek tubelight ki tarah hota hai, der se jalta hai, lekin jab jalta hai toh full light kar deta hai"

Sultan: “Koi Tumhe Tab Tak Nahi Hara Sakta, Jab Tak Tum Khud Se Na Haar Jao”

Ready: "Zindagi mein teen cheeje kabhi underestimate mat karna I,Me, aur Myself."

Maine Pyaar Kia: “Dosti Ka Ek Oosul Hai Madam… No Sorry, No Thank You”

Jai Ho: “Aam aadmi sota hua sher hai, ungli mat kar. Jaag gaya toh cheer phaad dega."

Meanwhile, this year too, Salman Khan will host an intimate birthday party with only his family and close friends in attendance. The actor is conducting an intimate celebration owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

As per a report in India Today, a source close to the actor told the portal, “Salman will be at his farmhouse for his birthday. He doesn’t plan to call too many people and wants to keep it very low-key. Usually, his guest list is extensive given the friends he has in Bollywood. But in the last two years due to Covid-19, he’s kept it very small and plans to do the same this year. He won’t be inviting too many people and doesn’t want to take any chances when it comes to putting himself and others at risk.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv