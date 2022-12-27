  • News
Salman Khan Birthday Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde And Others Attend The Grand Party In Style | See Pics

It was a big night in Bollywood as Salman Khan hosted a lavish birthday bash for his friends on Monday to mark his 57th birthday.

By Aanchal Sharma
Tue, 27 Dec 2022 08:29 AM IST
Salman Khan Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde were amongst the guests. (Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan turns 57 today. Ringing in his special day, the actor threw a grand birthday bash at sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s house on Monday night. The star-studded event was attended by various Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan amongst others.

The ‘Dabangg’ star cut the cake with the media persons present at the venue. Dressed in a black t-shirt with black jeans, he thanked them all for their constant love and support.Salman Khan Birthday Bash

Salman Khan’s birthday bash was attended by several Bollywood stars, including ‘Freddy’ actor Kartik Aaryan. The actor looked cool in a denim look and waved at the paparazzi.Kartik Aaryan Salman Khan Birthday Bash

Sangeeta Bijlani opted for a shimmer dress and loose curls at Salman Khan’s birthday bash.Sangeeta Bijlani Salman Khan Birthday BashSangeeta Bijlani Salman Khan Birthday Bash

Sonakshi Sinha chose an all-black look for her outing.Sonakshi Sinha Salman Khan Birthday BashSonakshi Sinha Salman Khan Birthday Bash

Shah Rukh Khan too opted for a cool look and made his way in a black outfit.Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan Birthday Bash

Pooja Hegde kept it casual and arrived in a pair of blue jeans and white top.Pooja Hegde Salman Khan Birthday BashPooja Hegde Salman Khan Birthday Bash

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda made for a stylish duo at Salman Khan’s birthday bash.Pulkit Samrat Kriti Kharbanda Salman Khan Birthday BashPulkit Samrat Kriti Kharbanda Salman Khan Birthday Bash

Tabu too made an appearance at Arpita Khan Sharma’s house on Monday night.Tabu Salman Khan Birthday Bash

Iulia Vantur was spotted in a shimmering black dress at Salman Khan’s birthday bash.Iulia Vantur Salman Khan Birthday BashIulia Vantur Salman Khan Birthday Bash

Renowned journalist Rajat Sharma too attended Salman Khan’s party on Monday night.Rajat Sharma Salman Khan Birthday Bash

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film is being helmed by Farhad Samji and stars Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead roles alongside the Dabangg star.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ also features Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Vijender Singh. The film was previously titled ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ and was slated to release on New Year’s Eve 2021. ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ will now release on Eid 2023.

Salman Khan will also be seen alongside Katrina Kaif in 'Tiger 2'. Also starring Emraan Hashmi, the film will be releasing in theaters on Diwali 2023.
