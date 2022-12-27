Salman Khan Birthday Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde And Others Attend The Grand Party In Style | See Pics

Salman Khan Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde were amongst the guests. (Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Salman Khan turns 57 today. Ringing in his special day, the actor threw a grand birthday bash at sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s house on Monday night. The star-studded event was attended by various Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan amongst others.

The ‘Dabangg’ star cut the cake with the media persons present at the venue. Dressed in a black t-shirt with black jeans, he thanked them all for their constant love and support.

Salman Khan’s birthday bash was attended by several Bollywood stars, including ‘Freddy’ actor Kartik Aaryan. The actor looked cool in a denim look and waved at the paparazzi.

Sangeeta Bijlani opted for a shimmer dress and loose curls at Salman Khan’s birthday bash.

Sonakshi Sinha chose an all-black look for her outing.

Shah Rukh Khan too opted for a cool look and made his way in a black outfit.

Pooja Hegde kept it casual and arrived in a pair of blue jeans and white top.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda made for a stylish duo at Salman Khan’s birthday bash.

Tabu too made an appearance at Arpita Khan Sharma’s house on Monday night.

Iulia Vantur was spotted in a shimmering black dress at Salman Khan’s birthday bash.

Renowned journalist Rajat Sharma too attended Salman Khan’s party on Monday night.

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film is being helmed by Farhad Samji and stars Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead roles alongside the Dabangg star.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ also features Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Vijender Singh. The film was previously titled ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ and was slated to release on New Year’s Eve 2021. ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ will now release on Eid 2023.