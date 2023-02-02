Salman Khan Attends 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Co-Star Pooja Hegde's Brother's Wedding; Pics Go Viral

Salman Khan recently attended his Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-star Pooja Hegde's brother Rishabh Hegde's wedding. The pictures featuring Salman posing with the Hegde family surfaced online. The viral pics saw the Dabangg star posing with the newlyweds as he could be seen in all smiles.

In one of the pics, he was seen striking a pose with Pooja Hege and her family. According to Pinkvilla, Salman also attended the sangeet ceremony.

During the ceremony, the Radhe Shyam actress donned a purple shimmery lehenga and she also grooved to Salman's song Chote Chote Bhaiyon Ke Bade Bhaiya from Hum Saath Saath Hain. Pooja even shared the pics from the sangeet ceremony and simple captioned it, "This sangeet was all about shimmer and shine #dancedawaythenight." Take a look:

Announcing her brother Rishabh's marriage, Pooja Hegde headed to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from the grand affair. She looked gorgeous in an orange-coloured saree which she paired with heavy jewellery.

Sharing the pics, she wrote, "My brother got married to the love of his life! What a rollercoaster of a week it was! I have cried happy tears and laughed like a child. Anna, as you step into the next phase in your life, i hope you LOVE uncontrollably, GIVE with all your heart and find PEACE and understanding in each others presence. @shivanis09, you beautiful stunning bride, welcome to the family."

Pooja Hegde will be soon seen alongside megastar Salman Khan in his upcoming actioner, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The teaser of the movie relased in between the screening of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan on January 25. Salman also shared the small teaser on social media and wrote, "Sahi ka hoga sahi, galat ka hoga galat, #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser out now..."