New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shehnaaz Gill has been hitting the headlines for quite some time now. The actress won millions of hearts with her innocence and gained massive popularity after appearing on Bigg Boss season 13. Recently, several rumours are doing rounds on the internet that Shehnaaz will soon make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The rumours also claimed that Shehnaaz will be seen opposite Aayush Sharma in the film.

As per rumours, the Punjabi singer-actor immediately said yes as soon as Salman Khan approached her for the film. Now, as per a media report, Shehnaaz's payments for the film have been revealed. Interestingly, the report has claimed that Bollywood actor Salman Khan has given the freedom to Shehnaaz to charge whopping amount for the film she wants.

“Everyone is aware that Salman Khan is very fond of Shehnaaz. She managed to win his heart with her first appearance in Bigg Boss 13. The only thing that Salman adores about Sana is her innocence, and till date, she has been the same despite seeing the toughest phase of her life. When Salman Khan approached Sana to be a part of his film, he even allowed her to pick up her fees. Shehnaaz Gill has not been quoted by the producers on much she will be paid, but he has given her the choice to pick the amount she finds fit,” a source was quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.

“Salman Khan once again proved that he if likes someone he goes beyond his way. The superstar has even asked Sana to pick dates according to her schedule as she has been busy with a lot of projects. The actress is also shooting a Punjabi film right now," the source further added.

Shehnaaz was adored by millions of people after she appeared in Bigg Boss season 13. Soon she started enjoying a massive fan following. The Punjabi singer-actor was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. The actress has slowly started resuming her work after the untimely demise of her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth passed away last year after suffering cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz also appeared in Shilpa Shetty's chat show 'Shape of You' where she opened up about how people trolled her for staying happy after Sidharth Shukla's demise.

About the film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will feature Pooja Hegde in the lead role. As per media reports, Raghav Juyal is also set to feature in the film. Besides, the movie will also star Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal. Both Ayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal are reportedly said to portray the role of the superstar's brothers.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen