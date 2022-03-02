New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan needs no introduction. His fans are crazy for him and even a small piece of news surrounding him goes viral. However, for the last few days, a picture featuring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha is doing rounds on social media, wherein Salman is dressed as a groom and Sonakshi Sinha could be seen in a bridal look.

Taking a glance at the picture, many are speculating that Salman has married Sonakshi in a secret wedding. But, here's the truth! The photo is nothing but a fake, that is created and photo-shopped. The truth is Salman still continues to hold on to his single tag and Sonakshi Sinha is off doing her own thing.

Although, Salman and Sonakshi are pretty close and share a nice bond. But the photo is just a lie. Salman had launched Sonakshi with Dabangg in the year 2010 and they did its sequel together. Salman is just like a mentor to Sonakshi who helped her in her career.

Meanwhile, If talking about Salman's dating life, the Dabangg actor claims that he is single, however, there are many speculations about him dating actress Iulia Vantur. This is not the first time that Salman's personal life has hit the headlines. The 'Tiger' of Bollywood's name has been attached to several of his co-actresses before.

On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha is rumored to be dating Notebook star, Zaheer Iqbal. Both Zaheer and Sonakshi started their careers with Salman Khan projects. However, neither Zaheer nor Sonakshi has confirmed their relationship to the public yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman recently returned to the city from his Da-Bangg Tour – Reloaded in Dubai and was spotted at the airport. He was last seen in Antim the Final Truth, that released in the year 2021. Salman currently is busy shooting for his next film 'Tiger 3'. The film is the third part of his Tiger series which stars Katrina Kaif as the female lead.

Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, has featured in several popular films like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara, and more. But her latest was with Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India. Sonakshi awaits the release of her next film with Huma Qureshi titled XXL.

Posted By: Ashita Singh