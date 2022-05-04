New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss, has always managed to be in the limelight with her cuteness and charm. Recently, she attended Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party and met Salman Khan at the party. Some adorable videos of Salman and Shehnaaz interacting with each other have surfaced on social media and fans are loving it.

Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill posed for the paparazzi at the Eid party. They talked and hugged each other as well. Then, Shehnaaz asked Salman to drop her at her car and said, "Chord ke aayo mujhe". She told the paparazzi, "You know guys, Salman sir mujhe chord ke aane lage hai" and told Salman, "ye hai meri gaadi".

Fans are loving this interaction between Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill. One person wrote, "Awwwdorable, cutie #shehnaazgill", meanwhile another person commented, "Sana being Sana again getting excited as Salman sir came to drop her to the car. our cutie is still the same".

At the Eid party, Shehnaaz looked beautiful in black traditional attire with golden embroidery. She paired her outfit with heavy jhumkaas and a golden purse. Meanwhile, Salman Khan looked dapper in a black shirt and ripped blue denim jeans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, it was reported that Shehnaaz Gill has joined the star cast of Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. However, any official announcement has not been made yet. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also features Pooja Hegde and Aayush Sharma. Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in 'Honsla Rakh'. The film also featured Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa and it was released on silver screens in the year 2021.

Salman Khan will make his Telugu cinema debut in Mohan Raja’s directorial, Godfather, which will also star Megastar Chiranjeevi. He will also have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Moreover, his film Tiger 3 will release on April 21, 2023.

