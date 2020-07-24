Salman and Katrina will reunite with each other for Tiger 3 and the project is set to go on the floors early next year.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The onscreen chemistry of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is loved by the fans. From Ek Tha Tiger to Bharat, the duo of Salman and Katrina have given numerous hits and if the reports are to be believed, the two superstars are going to reunite again for another film.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Salman and Katrina will reunite with each other for Tiger 3 and the project is set to go on the floors early next year.

“Salman and Katrina is one of the all-time, most successful on-screen jodis having delivered huge blockbusters together and they are coming back to sizzle the big screen in Tiger 3!” Pinkvilla quoted sources as saying.

The report further claimed that the third part of the Tiger franchise will be directed by Maneesh Sharma. Pinkvilla quoted sources as saying that Aditya Chopra “trusts Maneesh Sharma to take the franchise” forward.

“Maneesh has huge equity for his creative vision and both Salman and Adi wanted him to helm the project! He was the first and the only choice to direct Tiger 3 as Adi wants to have a new director to lead every new film of this massive franchise. With Maneesh doing Tiger 3, it will be great to see how he takes the franchise forward! The expectations from this project have simply sky-rocketed!” the sources further told Pinkvilla.

Earlier, some reports had suggested that Salman and Kabir Khan will reunite for the third instalment of the Tiger franchise. However, no official confirmation was made on it. As per reports, the third instalment of the Tiger franchise will be released in 2022.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have worked together in the previous two movies of the Tiger franchise. The first part of the Tiger franchise, Ek Tha Tiger, was released in 2012 while the second part, Tiger Zinda Hai, was released in 2017. The two films were super hit at the box office and had earned Rs 320 crore and Rs 565 crore respectively.

Talking about Salman Khan, the actor was last seen in Dabangg 3 and will be next seen in Radhe and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Bharat and will be next seen in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma