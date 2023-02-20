Salman Khan And Akshay Kumar Groove To ‘Main Khiladi’ Song In Towels At A Wedding In Delhi | Watch

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar came together to perform at a wedding in Delhi this weekend, where both the Bollywood heartthrobs were seen dancing to their hit dance numbers with an entourage of background dancers.

Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar were also joined by actor-host Manish Paul on stage, where Salman Khan was seen wearing a black shirt and trousers, whereas Akshay Kumar donned a shimmery blue kurta set. On the other hand, Manish Paul was seen wearing an all-black suit with black glasses for the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Akshay Kumar was seen grooving to his new 'Main Khiladi' song from his upcoming film 'Selfiee', while Salman Khan did his iconic towel dance step and danced on 'Munni Badnaam Hui' from 'Dabanng.' However, the particular step was featured in his 2004 release song 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' from the song 'Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din.'

Talking about their work front, Akshay Kumar is all set for his upcoming release 'Selfiee' co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. The film is an official remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License' starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Prithviraj in lead roles. Set to be released on February 24, the film is directed by Raj Mehta.

Akshay Kumar is also working on 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Tiger Shroff. Besides that, he also has 'OMG 2-Oh My God! 2', and an untitled remake of Soorarai Pottru. The actor will also be seen in the Marathi film 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat' in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Salman Khan was recently seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan.' The actor's upcoming release 'Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' co-starring Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, and Abdu Rozik will be released on April 21.

The actor also has 'Tiger 3' in the series alongside Katrina Kaif which will be released on Diwali 2023.