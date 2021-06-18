Ajay Devgn also shared a post for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam where he portrayed the role of Vanraj. The film is a romantic drama that was released on June 18, 1999. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's hit film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam has completed 22 years today. And to mark the celebration the star cast of the film including Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and the filmmaker himself shared posts for the same.

Salman took to his official social media handle and shared a picture with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He wrote, “Baees saal ho Gaye #HumDilDeChukeSanam ko….”

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too, took to her Instagram account to post about 22 years of the film. She shared a series of throwback pictures from the film featuring herself and Bhansali. Captioning the pics, the actress wrote, "22 years of “HUM DIL DE CHUKE SANAM” I am reminded, by such an outpouring of love… but my dearest Sanjay… This one is evergreen… Forever… THANK YOU… and to ALL our audience world over… and my everLOVING family of well-wishers… THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR LOVE…ALWAYS Much LOVE too"

Apart from the duo, Ajay Devgn who played the second lead in the film uploaded pictures with Salman, Aishwarya and Bhansali. He wrote, "22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn’t think though that it would create history. Humbled."

On the other hand, Sanjay Leela Bhansali too shared a post saying, "We experienced a gamut of emotions then and we’re experiencing a gamut of emotions now as we open our treasure chest ♥️ Celebrating 22 Years of living and loving Vanraj, Nandini & Sameer’s testimony of love.”

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a romantic drama that was released on June 18, 1999. The film was about a love triangle between Sameer (Salman Khan), Nandini (Aishwarya Rai), and Vanraj (Ajay Devgn).

