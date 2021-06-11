Salman Khan to make two big announcements next month, one of them is a South film remake. But not much is known about the second one. Read on to know more about the details.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After the massive success of 'Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', Salman Khan's fans are eagerly waiting for the actor's next film. And keeping his fans' wishes in mind, Bhai is soon going to make two big announcements soon.

Yes, you read that right! As per reports, Salman is going to announce two upcoming films in the month of July. And according to sources, one of the films is the Hindi remake of the South Indian film Master. The Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starter which has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj will see Salman playing the lead role of Thalapathy in the Bollywood remake.

However, the actress opposite Salman is yet to be finalized. Meanwhile, talking about the other project, not much is known about the second film yet apart from the fact that it's a big-budget thriller produced by a famous banner.

Well, seems like the Bhai fans will have to wait for next month to hear the announcements. Meanwhile, two other films which are there in Salman's pipeline are 'Tiger 3' which is the third franchise after 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', and 'Antim: The Final Truth'

In an interview with Firstpost, Salman opened up about Radhe, he said "You can definitely expect something different from Tiger, Dabangg, Bodyguard and Wanted. We will not repeat ourselves. It is new and I need you to see the film, and tell me what is new. I am the same old Salman — which you have been seeing since Maine Pyar Kiya. The people who have watched Maine Pyar Kiya, they loved me, and they kept on loving me. From that one fan became a family and then another unit. I’m lucky and grateful that fans have been very loyal. So, from grandparents to parents to grandchildren, I have the following."

So guys, coming back to Salman Khan's upcoming film announcements, how excited are you for the same?

