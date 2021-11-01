New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Antim: The Final Truth's all-new song 'Bhai Ka Birthday' was released by the filmmakers on Monday. The song featuring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma was unveiled at Jaipur's Raj Mandir Theatre.

The song is picturiesed on Aayush Sharma who in the movie is playing the character of Gangster and will lock horns with Salman's Cop character. The song sees gangster Aayush celebrating his birthday with all the desi necessaries and props.

The highly entertaining number from the movie has already got views in millions on Youtube. In the music video, Salman is seen donning khaki while Aayush gives away the full gangsters vibe from his attire. The song is sung by Sajid Khan, while the lyrics have been penned by Nitin Raikwar. The music has been composed by Hitesh Modak.

Watch 'Bhai ka Birthday' Song here:

Talking about the song, Aayush Sharma said, "Bhai ka birthday is a very fun, celebratory song with a very real, local feel, like when friends come together for a celebration. I have had a blast shooting for it, especially the dance steps which are totally raw and desi. Most importantly, the song comes with a very interesting twist in the film, making it even more interesting."

Earlier, makers revealed the trailer of the movie, and now after a few days released the song at Jaipur's Raj Mandir theatre, which is India's biggest single screen theatre.

Antim: The Final will get released in theatres on November 26. Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma’s film is an adaptation of the Zee5 Marathi crime drama named Mulshi Pattern. Apart from Salman and Aayush, the film also stars Pragya Jaiswal and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles.

Posted By: Ashita Singh