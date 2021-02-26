Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya, who is undergoing cancer treatment, revealed that her daughter is taking good care of her. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rakhi Sawant, who entertained the world on Bigg Boss 14, despite knowing about her mother's health, is winning the heart of millions. Recently, the actress took to her social media handle and thanked fans and the Insta family for supporting her in this challenging time. In the video, she also shared with her fans about her mother's health who is undergoing cancer treatment.

Taking to Instagram, Rakhi wrote, "I’m with my mom in hospital". Check out the video below:

In another video shared by Bollywood actress, her mother Jaya thanked superstar Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan for supporting her financially. The video is from the hospital where Rakhi's mother is undergoing treatment. Showering blessing on Salman, her mother said, "Salman ji, thank you beta. Sohail ji, thank you. Yeh joh abhi mera chemo chal raha hai, main abhi hospital mein hoon. Abhi do baaki hai, uske baad operation hoga."

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Rakhi's mother revealed that her daughter is taking good care of her. However, she is a little disappointed that her daughter was not able to win the show. Jaya further added that she wishes to see Rakhi with her husband Ritesh in Bigg Boss 15.

Earlier, speaking to Times of India, Rakhi Sawant showered praises on Salman Khan and Sohail Khan for taking care of medical expenses. She was quoted saying, "A major part of the treatment has been taken care of by Salman Khan sir. He is really an angel for us and so is his brother Sohail Khan. Both of them are in touch with the doctor and are taking feedback on the treatment from him. What more can I ask for from the almighty. I am really blessed to have Salman sir as my brother."

