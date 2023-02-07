Salma Hayek On Why She Was Not Considered For Hollywood Comedies: 'I Was Too Sexy'

Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek stated that Hollywood prevented her from appearing in a comedy for nearly 20 years as they considered her too attractive for the genre.

As reported by Variety, Salma made this disclosure in a recent interview with GQ UK. Hayek has been featured in romantic comedies like Fools Rush In and Breaking Up, but according to her, she wasn't given the chance to star in a traditional comedy film until Grown-Ups in 2010.

Hayek complimented Adam Sandler for finally allowing her to be funny. "I was typecast for a long time... My entire life I wanted to do comedy and people wouldn't give me comedies. I couldn't land a role until I met Adam Sandler, who put me in a comedy, but I was in my forties! They said, 'You're sexy, so you're not allowed to have a sense of humor.' Not only are you not allowed to be smart, but you were not allowed to be funny in the '90s," Hayek said.

Talking about whether being blocked from acting in comedies frustrated her, she said, "I was sad at the time... But now here I am doing every genre, in a time in my life where they told me I would have expired - that the last 20 years I would have been out of business. So, I'm not sad, I'm not angry; I'm laughing. I'm laughing, girl."

Hayek is making a return in a romantic role in the upcoming film Magic Mike's Last Dance directed by Steven Soderbergh. She will play the love interest of Channing Tatum's character in the final installment of the Magic Mike franchise, as reported by Variety.

(With ANI inputs)