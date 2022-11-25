Salim Khan's 87th Birthday: Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail And Other Family Members Join In For A Special Brunch | See Pics

Veteran producer and screenwriter Salim Khan turned 87 on November 24. The Khan family celebrated the ‘Sholay’ writer’s birthday with a special brunch held at Galaxy apartment.

Taking to his social media account, Arbaaz Khan posted a sweet family picture from the low-key birthday celebration. 'Happy birthday Daddy,' his caption read on Instagram.

In the picture, the entire Khan clan could be seen posing happily. In attendance were sons Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan while daughter Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma too arrived for the family celebration.

Arpita Khan Sharma’s kids Ayat and Ahil too arrived at their grandfather’s birthday lunch, while Salim Khan’s wives Helen and Salma Khan too were in attendance.

Several social media users took to the comments section of the picture and congratulated the veteran screenwriter on his birthday. One user wrote, 'He is rockstar. Happy birthday Salim saheb. God bless you today & always.' Another user commented, 'Wishing You A Very Happy Birthday And A Good Health Salim uncle.'

For the unversed, Salim Khan along with Javed Akhtar scripted many commercially and critically hit films including ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’, ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Deewaar’, ‘Trishul’, ‘Kaala Patthar’, ‘Dostana’, ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Mr India’ and ‘Don’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arbaaz Khan is currently busy with his web series ‘Tanaav’. The series was recently released on OTT platform SonyLIV.

Salman Khan on the other hand is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwarii, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam.

‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is slated to release next year on Eid. Salman Khan will also reprise his famous ‘Tiger’ for the action film franchise ‘Tiger 3’. The film also features Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi amongst others and will release on Diwali 2023.