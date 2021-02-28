The makers of Salaar starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan has announced the release date of the film with a new poster. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! The makers of Salaar starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan has announced the release date of the film with a new poster. The film, helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel, took to his social media handle to announce the good news to all the fans. The action-thriller is all set to hit the box-office in April next year.

Taking to Instagram, Prashanth Neel unveiled the new poster featuring Prabhas in a beefed-up avatar. He wrote, "Rebelling Worldwide #Salaar On April 14, 2022...We can't wait to celebrate with you all #Salaar14Apr22"

Here have a look at the poster:

Talking about the film, Salaar will be full of actions and a thriller. Prabhas will be seen sporting his Baahubali look, but with the Tadka of violence. His role in the film is going to be very different from the other roles he has essayed in his filmy career. Reportedly, he has shot an epic fighting sequence at Godavarikhani town in Telangana. In a statement, Prabhas said, "I'm really excited to start the shoot of the film post the Muhurat Puja in Hyderabad and reveal my look to the fans."

Talking about Shruti Haasan's character, it is still a mystery as makers have not shared the details. Also, reports are doing rounds that Salaar makers are in talks with John Abraham for the antagonist's role in the film.

Salaar is going to be a Pan-Indian film, it will be released in multiple languages, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The film is being produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. The film that went on the floors on January 29 this year will mark the first collaboration between director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas is soon going to hit the screens with Radhe Shyam co-starring Pooja Hegde. The film is all set to clash with Alia Bhatt's highly anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

