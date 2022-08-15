Salaar: Prabhas' Action Entertainer To Hit Theatres In September 2023

Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' is a much-awaited film and it finally gets a release date. Helmed by KGF's director Prashanth Neel, Salaar will hit the theatres on September 28, 2023. The action entertainer also stars Shruti Haasan in the lead role and there is a lot of excitement amongst the audience ever since its announcement. Salaar will be a pan India film and will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Announcing the release date, the Salaar team also shared a new poster featuring Prabhas. The caption reads, "Rebel'ling Worlwide On Sep 28, 2023"

The new poster features Prabhas standing with the weapons in his hand. The movie will also star Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao. The music of Salaar will be composed by Ravi Basrur.

Salaar was supposed to hit the theatres on April 14 this year. However, the release date got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam along with Pooja Hegde. The film did not perform well at the box office. He has a few big films lined up. Prabhas will be seen in 'Adipurush', along with Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. Adipurush will release in theatres on January 12, 2023, and the pan-India project will hit the big screens in 3D. Adipurush will clash with Megastar Chiranjeevi's film 'Mega 154'. The movie will be directed by Tanhaji's director Om Raut. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Prabhas' first look, however, the makers have not revealed further details about the film.

Apart from Adipurush, Prabhas will be seen in Project K. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. Project K is reportedly a science fiction film and will be made on a high budget. The star cast has already started shooting for the film.