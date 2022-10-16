Salaar: On Prithviraj Sukumaran's Birthday, Prashanth Neel Introduces 'Vardharaja Mannaar' | See First Look

PRABHAS-starrer 'Salaar' has been one of the most-anticipated films as the actor will collaborate with KGF director Prashanth Neel. The fans can't contain their excitement as Prithviraj Sukumaran has joined the star cast of Salaar. On Prithviraj's birthday, the makers unveiled his first look from the film.

Sharing Prthiviraj's first look, director Prashanth wrote, "Birthday Wishes to the most versatile @therealprithvi, Presenting ‘𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐚𝐫’ from #Salaar."

Fans are excited about the film. One person commented, "I think after Bahubali Prabhas is going to face a strong and powerful villain. This is going to be a massive hit of the year."

Prithviraj also shared his look from Salaar and wrote, "Thank you #HombaleFilms #PrashanthNeel #Prabhas and the entire team of #Salaar! #VardharajaMannaar will see you in theatres on the 28th of September 2023!”

Meanwhile, Prithiviraj was seen in four films in 2022. This includes Bro Daddy, Jana Gana Mana, Kaduva and Theerppu. He will star in Gold, Kaapa and Aadujeevitham.

Salaar will release in theatres on September 28, 2023. Announcing the release date, the Salaar team also shared a new poster featuring Prabhas. The caption reads, "Rebel'ling Worldwide On Sep 28, 2023"

Talking about Prithviraj in Salaar, Prashanth said that he had an amazing experience working with the two superstars Prthiviraj and Prabhas. He said, "Having such a superstar like Prithviraj in the film is an absolute pleasure. We couldn't have had a better Vardharaja Mannaar. The way he played such an enormous character in the film justifies his magnificent presence with his brilliant performance. The drama is surely going to be insane having him in the movie. Being a superstar in the Malayalam industry he has a huge fan base who will be truly mesmerized to see him playing such a huge character on the screen. It was an amazing experience to direct two great actors like Prithviraj and Prabhas together in the film."

Salaar will be a pan-India film and will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The movie will also star Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao. The music of Salaar will be composed by Ravi Basrur.