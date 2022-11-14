Salaam Venky: Aamir Khan To Have A Cameo Role In Kajol-Starrer

KAJOL is all set to return to the big screen after two years with the film 'Salaam Venky'. The movie is inspired by a true story of a mother's strength and her loving relationship with her son. Apart from Kajol, the movie also stars Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Aahana Kumra and Prakash Raj. The trailer of Salaam Venky has been out and the audience got surprised to see Aamir Khan as well.

Aamir Khan will have a cameo role in the film and reunite with Kajol after Fanaah. The two starred opposite each other in Fanaah and it is their third project together.

The audience seems pleased to see Kajol and Aamir together on screen. One person wrote, "Kajol and Amir Khan is the greatest actor and actress of all time of Indian Cinema. Living Legends of Indian Cinema." Another wrote, "Oh my god Aamir Khan Is Here Its a full surprise for me."

The official synopsis reads, "Witness the story of Sujata and her son Venky, as they navigate through the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile and teach us the true meaning of living BiG. Based on a true story of a life well lived."

Meanwhile, announcing the film, Kajol wrote, "Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you." Salaam Venky was announced in Feb 2022.

Revathy shared a picture with the star cast of Salaam Venky. She wrote, "#salaamvenky - Thank you #avinashgowariker. What fun we had at the photo shoot for poster designs today. Love seeing women on my set… makes the set so much more fun, and equal. This is truly natural… working together just on the strength of our talent!!! #womenincinemacollective #kajoldevgan".

Directed by Revathi, Salaam Venky is produced by Suuraj Singh, Shraddha Agrawal and Varsha Kukreja. The music of the film is composed by Mithoon. The movie will release on December 9.