Salaam Venky Release Date: When And Where To Watch Kajol's Upcoming Film

KAJOL is all set to return to the big screen in her upcoming film 'Salaam Venky', which is inspired by an incredible true story of a mother's strength. Directed by Revathy, the makers of Salaam Venky have finally announced its release date.

Kajol took to social media to announce the release date and wrote, "And we have a date. Salaam Venky will release at a theatre near you on 09.12.2022".

Releasing on December 9, 2022, Salaam Venky is produced by Suuraj Singh, Shraddha Agrawal and Varsha Kukreja. The music of the film is composed by Mithoon.

Meanwhile, announcing the film, Kajol wrote, "Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you." Salaam Venky was announced in Feb 2022.

Revathy shared a picture with the star cast of Salaam Venky. She wrote, "#salaamvenky - Thank you #avinashgowariker . What fun we had at the photo shoot for poster designs today. Love seeing women on my set… makes the set so much more fun, equal. This is truly natural… working together just on the strength of our talent!!! #womenincinemacollective #kajoldevgan"

Meanwhile, Kajol will soon make her OTT web series debut with the Disney+Hotstar show 'The Good Wife'. Announcing the show, Kajol wrote, "Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka - a fight of #TheGoodWife"

The Good Wife is an adaptation of an American drama series of the same name.

Recently, Kajol received an invitation to join as a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. Apart from Kajol, Tamil actor and producer Suriya and award-winning filmmaker Nalin Kumar Pandya aka Pan Nalin is also invited to join the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences as members.

Kajol was last seen in the Netflix film Tribhanga, which also starred Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. She was also seen in a short film called Devi. Her film Tanhaji recently won the National Films Award as well.