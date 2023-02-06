Salaam Venky OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Kajol And Vishal Jethwa’s Heartwrenching Mother-Son Story

The makers of Kajol and Vishal Jethwa-starrer Salaam Venky have announced the digital premiere release date of the film. The movie, which released theatrically on December 9, 2022 received positive feedback from the audiences and critics alike.

The plot of Salaam Venky revolves around Sujata, who is an ideal mother, who battles the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile.

Digital streaming giant Zee5 announced that Salaam Venky will be premiering on their OTT platform. The film will be released digitally on February 10, 2023.

Salaam Venky has been directed by Revathy and co-written by Kausar Munir and Sameer Arora. In a press statement, Kajol talked about how working on Salaam Venky has been an emotional experience for her. “After ‘Salaam Venky’, all I have learnt is that life is uncertain so don’t spend your time worrying about the future or living in the past. Live your life to the fullest. I feel proud for being recognised for such a meaningful film,” the actor was quoted as saying.

Kajol also spoke about being picky about her scripts and said, “Work for me should not feel like work; it should be a pleasurable experience. I do have a lot more to do, a lot more to say, there is still a long way to go…But I don’t have a dream role as such. I wait and see what the directors have to offer me. I just want to keep working and be happy about it,” Kajol was quoted as saying during a media interaction for Salaam Venky.

Talking about the difference between working on OTT and movies in theaters, Kajol said, “For me, as an actor, the technique of acting does not change, whichever medium I choose. But there is a lot more freedom of speech, and also freedom to choose topics when it comes to OTT platforms.”