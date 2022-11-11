‘Salaam Venky’ First Look OUT: Kajol To Star In This Extraordinary True Story

Kajol is back in the business with another women-centric film, ‘Salaam Venky’ to be released on December 9. The official trailer launch of the film will be on November 14. Taking it to her Instagram account, the actress shared the first poster of the film starring Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles.

The film was announced in 2021 by director Revathi, whereas the first scheduled shooting of the film began on 11 February 2022 in Mumbai. The film revolves around the story of a single mother and the challenges she faces in her life. The story is inspired by real-life events.

The poster of ‘Salaam Venky’, features Kajol in a plain red saree, while she is seen pushing a man in a wheelchair carrying bags full of groceries. Both the characters are happily smiling. This is the first time Kajol and director Revathy have come together to showcase a story of a laudable mother battling the most difficult challenges of all.

Actor-turned-director Revathy, also directed the national award-winning film ‘Mitr: My Friend’ in 2002. The film is produced by Shraddha Agrawal, Suraj Singh, and Varsha Kukreja. The film was initially titled ‘The Last Hurrah’.

Kajol was last seen in Netflix’s 2021 release ‘Tribhanga’ alongside actresses Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi. This is the fourth women-centric film the actress is part of, as she also starred in 2018’s release ‘Helicopter Eela’ and was also a part of the 2020 released short film ‘Devi’.