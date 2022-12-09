  • News
Directed by Revathy, Salaam Venky stars Kajol and Vishal Jethwa in the lead role. The movie also stars Aamir Khan in a cameo role.

By Simran Srivastav
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 03:04 PM IST
Minute Read
Salaam Venky: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Kajol And Vishal Jethwa-Starrer
Image Courtesy: Kajol/Twitter

Kajol is finally back on the big screen with her family drama film 'Salaam Venky' and her fans couldn't be more excited. Moreover, the movie also stars Aamir Khan in a cameo role which marks his reunion with Kajol years. Directed by Revathy, Salaam Venky is inspired by a true story of a mother's strength and her loving relationship with her son. Vishal Jethwa will be seen as Kajol's son in the film.

If you are planning to watch the film, then read these 10 tweets before making your decision.

The official synopsis reads, "Witness the story of Sujata and her son Venky, as they navigate through the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile and teach us the true meaning of living BiG. Based on a true story of a life well lived."

Salaam Venky is produced by Suuraj Singh, Shraddha Agrawal and Varsha Kukreja. The music of the film is composed by Mithoon.

Speaking about the film, Kajol said that her character in Salaam Venky is the hardest one to perform.

She said, “It’s not the kind of film that you can do without feeling, I met Sujata, and there is simplicity and determination in her. Such characters are the hardest to perform because they are not loud and won’t grab your attention. She is so brave. Every mother believes that she is the only person in the world who will do anything to give her child what they want. I believe that I’ll do anything for my children, and that is (Sujata’s) core essence, too.”

Apart from Kajol, the movie also stars Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Aahana Kumra and Prakash Raj.

Related Reads
