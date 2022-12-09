Salaam Venky: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Kajol And Vishal Jethwa-Starrer

Kajol is finally back on the big screen with her family drama film 'Salaam Venky' and her fans couldn't be more excited. Moreover, the movie also stars Aamir Khan in a cameo role which marks his reunion with Kajol years. Directed by Revathy, Salaam Venky is inspired by a true story of a mother's strength and her loving relationship with her son. Vishal Jethwa will be seen as Kajol's son in the film.

If you are planning to watch the film, then read these 10 tweets before making your decision.

If you are making the list of top performances by female actors in the lead role this year, then count Kajol's name in it. #Kajol #SalaamVenky — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) December 8, 2022

#SalaamVenky. A film made once in years. An extremely heartwarming and emotional experience. Terrific performances by @itsKajolD and @vishaljethwa06. A refreshing cameo by #AamirKhan as well. Highly recommended. Never take anything for granted ❤️ — ADITYA (@AdiSRKian) December 9, 2022

There is no better actress than Kajol, scenes from the movie #SalaamVenky , your facial expressions are amazing and show all the emotions pic.twitter.com/dE6vNA7bTv — SHKajol❤️Pyaar🇧🇷 (@SandraC69740420) December 8, 2022

one thing about the reviews is that everyone is praising Kajol's performance 👑@itsKajolD #SalaamVenky pic.twitter.com/vw4ixvuzRQ — GO VENKY (@FanaaForKajol) December 9, 2022

#SalaamVenky is small HEARTFELT story about the RESOUNDING bond of Mother and son#VishalJethwa is truly a sight to behold in his performance while #Kajol is terrific would be an understatement.#Revathy had carved a good little screenplay.



Do give it a shot. @vishaljethwa06 pic.twitter.com/xzPvy7WFCW — Shubham (@Shubham26383793) December 9, 2022

Reviews are in, and people are praising Kajol’s perforce. She is here to serve. I can't wait to watch this movie tomorrow. . #kajol #KajolDevgan #SalaamVenky pic.twitter.com/J7c1r2yj4n — Dear Reader (@midnightaryan20) December 9, 2022

#SalaamVenky Interval

Emotional journey of Mother and Deceased son.

Based on true story.

Amir khan ka cameo ekdum waisa hi hai jaise maine trailer review me guess kiya tha😏

Vishal Jethwa is the next superstar for sure.

Waiting for other half. — Yogesh Rokde (@yogirokde) December 9, 2022

The official synopsis reads, "Witness the story of Sujata and her son Venky, as they navigate through the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile and teach us the true meaning of living BiG. Based on a true story of a life well lived."

Salaam Venky is produced by Suuraj Singh, Shraddha Agrawal and Varsha Kukreja. The music of the film is composed by Mithoon.

Speaking about the film, Kajol said that her character in Salaam Venky is the hardest one to perform.

She said, “It’s not the kind of film that you can do without feeling, I met Sujata, and there is simplicity and determination in her. Such characters are the hardest to perform because they are not loud and won’t grab your attention. She is so brave. Every mother believes that she is the only person in the world who will do anything to give her child what they want. I believe that I’ll do anything for my children, and that is (Sujata’s) core essence, too.”

Apart from Kajol, the movie also stars Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Aahana Kumra and Prakash Raj.