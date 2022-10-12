Sajid Khan Served His Punishment, Should Be Allowed To Work In 'Bigg Boss 16': FWICE To Union Ministry

Sajid Khan’s participation in the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house has been creating headlines ever since the filmmaker entered the house on the show’s grand premiere. Though many Bollywood stars have come out in support of the ‘Housefull’ director, several others have slammed the makers for their decision of calling Sajid on the show.

On Tuesday, The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) came out in support of Sajid Khan and wrote a letter to the minister of information and broadcasting, Anurag Thakur. The letter mentioned that Sajid was banned for a year after being accused in the ‘Me Too’ movement and has served the punishment. Notably, the ban was lifted 3 years ago in March 2019.

FWICE's letter came in response to the chief of Delhi Commission of Women Swati Maliwal's letter addressed to the ministry of information and broadcasting, where she urged ouster of Sajid Khan from ‘Bigg Boss 16’ by mentioning several allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

For the unversed, Sajid Khan came under the radar in 2017 when several actresses from Bollywood spoke about being sexually harrased by the filmmaker. Sherlyn Chopra, Jiah Khan, Mandana Karimi amongst others recounted their experiences of facing misconduct from Sajid.

Following this, Sajid Khan went away from the limelight and was banned by the film union. The filmmaker did not work in Bollywood for a long time and only returned to the screen for Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show, ‘Bigg Boss 16’.

Ever since his entry on the show, Sajid has been caught in the eye of the storm. ‘Lock Upp’ participant and actor Mandana Karimi announced her decision to quit Bollywood after Sajid’s entry on the show by adding that there is no respect for women in this industry.

Social media sensation Uorfi Javed too slammed the makers and former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Kashmera Shah for supporting the ‘Me Too’ accused filmmaker. Singer Sona Mohapatra too criticized the channel and creatives behind the show for calling Sajid ‘just to get good TRP’.