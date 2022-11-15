Sajid Khan Kept Looking At My Private Parts: Actor Sheela Priya Seth Accuses The Filmmaker Of Sexual Misconduct

Sajid Khan has again found himself tangled in controversy dating back to 2018, as the #MeToo movement gained immense recognition in India. Many actresses came out of the shadow and shared their sexual abuse experiences faced behind bars in the industry. Various prominent names from the industry landed in the brew where filmmaker Sajid Khan was a famous name.

Several female actors including Saloni Chopra, Sherlyn Chopra, Kanishka Soni, and Mandana Karimi came forward making big accusations about the director and sharing their individual experiences. However, several fresh allegations have been put against the ‘Himmatwala’ director where Sheela Priya Seth has come to the limelight and has set the accusations on air.

In her interview with Jagran, the actress disclosed that the director made offensive remarks about her when she first met her 14 years back in 2008. She stated, “I first met director Sajid Khan in the year 2008. When I requested him to cast me in his upcoming project, but because of some of his antics I was taken aback.”

The South Indian actress further added, “He kept looking at my private parts for about five minutes straight and said that ‘you should get the surgery done as your breasts are not big enough for Bollywood’. He even said that I should use some oil to enlarge my breasts. And my breasts should be massaged daily, then only I will be able to get work in Bollywood.”

Sajid Khan is currently participating as a contestant in the dramatic and controversial Colors reality show, ‘Bigg Boss 16’. Several fans of the show and people from the Bollywood industry themselves announced their disappointment regarding this decision including Ali Fazal, Mandana Karimi, and Sona Mohapatra. Sheela Priya Seth is also participating in the same reality show, as the stiff between the two elevated, Sajid Khan is making the rounds again with the sexual abuse accusations.