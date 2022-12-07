Sajid Khan Given ‘No Eviction’ Guarantee By Bigg Boss 16 Makers: Reports

One of the most controversial reality shows on television, ‘Bigg Boss 16’ continues to make headlines. While the contestants keep the drama going with their daily lives on the show, controversies continue to surround the housemates even outside the house.

Sajid Khan is undoubtedly one of the most talked about contestants on the show. The filmmaker’s entry on the show created a lot of stir in the industry, when several celebrities called out the makers of the show for calling the ‘MeToo’ accused director on the show.

According to reports, the makers of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ are saving Sajid Khan from eviction on the show. “There have been a few contestants in the past, who have been given a minimum guarantee. Hina Khan, Siddharth Shukla, Rubina Dilaik were the few ones. Given Sajid is touted to be one of the ace contestants, he was given a minimum guarantee, that he will at least be in the top six and won’t be evicted before January,” a report in Hindustan Times read.

The report added that Sajid Khan was convinced by the makers that they will be giving him a complete makeover of image on ‘Bigg Boss 16’. “Sajid Khan’s past involvement with #MeToo won’t be discussed on the show and if any other participant will bring the topic it will be edited out," the report in Hindustan Times added a source as saying.

Sajid Khan is one of the most talked about contestants on the show this season. Several celebrities including Sherlyn Chopra, Urfi Javed have spoken out about his involvement on the show.

Meanwhile, ‘Bigg Boss 16’ continues to stir TRP’s with its content. In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s bond was seen facing the test of time as the former complained how he let her down. Abdu on the other hand was seen missing his family and was comforted by fellow contestants Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.