Ace Director Sajid Kamran Khan, who goes by Sajid Khan in the Bollywood industry celebrates his birthday on November 23. Born in Mumbai on 23 November 1971, Sajid is the son of actors Kamran Khan and Menaka Irani and younger brother to sister Farah Khan.

Sajid started his career within the year 1995 with the TV show 'Main Bhi Detective' as host and he later went on to host other shows too such as 'Ikke Pe Ikka' in the year 1996 and others. He started his hands at direction after a brief acting stint in Bollywood movies. He started his directorial career with the movie Darna Zaroori Hai (2006) and directed several movies later on.

As the Director will turn a year older, here is a list of his H-named movies that you must watch:

Heyy Babyy

Sajid Khan directed his very first movie starting with the letter H in the year 2007. Heyy Babyy featured Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Vidya Balan, and Boman Irani.

Housefull

He directed his next masterpiece in the year 2010 which again got a name with H. Housefull was a multistarrer movie that featured Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Jia Khan, Deepika Padukone.

Housefull 2



Housefull 2 got released in the year 2012 and it featured large ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Asin, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Zareen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Shazahn Padamsee, Chunky Pandey, Mithun Chakraborty, Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor in lead roles.

Himmatwala

The movie was released in the year 2013 and it featured Ajay Devgan and Tamannaah in the lead roles.Set in 1983, it is an official remake of 1983 film of the same name by K. Raghavendra Rao, which was, in turn, a remake of the 1981 Telugu film Ooruki Monagadu.

Humshakals

The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Ram Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, and Tamannaah Bhatia with Esha Gupta. It was released in the year 2014.

