New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress and model Paula has accused filmmaker Sajid Khan of sexual harassment when she was 17-year-old. In an Instagram post, model Paula alleged that the Sajid Khan allegedly tried to touch her and asked her to strip in front of him to get a role in Houseful. In an Instagram post, Paula said that she wanted to reveal this earlier during the #MeToo Movement in 2018 but couldn't do so as she was concerned about her parents. "Before democracy dies and there is no freedom of speech anymore I thought I should speak!" she captioned her long, tell-all post.

"When #MeToo movement started, a lot of people spoke about Sajid Khan but I did not dare to because like every other actor who has no godfather and had to earn for a family I kept quiet. Now I don’t have my parents with me. I’m earning for myself. I can dare to tell that I have been harassed by Sajid Khan at the age of 17 (sic)."

Narrating her ordeal, she further said, "He spoke d***y to me. He tried to touch me. He even told me to strip in front of him just to get a role in his upcoming Housefull movie (sic)."

She said that the incident affected her badly and she chose not to speak about it but now wanted the filmmaker to go to jail for the alleged casting couch.

"God knows with how many girls he has done this. I am coming out now not for any pity party. It's just that I realised that had affected me so bad when I was a child and chose not to speak. But it’s high time no? These Bastards should be behind bars not only for casting couch but also for manipulating and for stealing away your dreams. But I did not stop!! But the wrong I did was not to speak about it!" her post read.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma