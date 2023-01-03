Sajal Ali, Kubra Khan React After Ex-Army Officer Claims 'Pakistani Actresses Working To Trap Politicians'

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali, known for her Bollywood film Mom alongside late actress Sridevi, lashed out at an ex-Pakistani military officer for allegedly tarnishing her image. It is pertinent to note that the retired officer Adil Raja is now a YouTuber and has over 3 lakh subscribers.

The officer claimed that several actresses like Sajal were used by the military as 'honey traps'. He shared a video on his YouTube channel, claiming that some Pakistani actresses and models were working with General (retd) Bajwa and former ISI head Faiz Hameed to trap politicians. Though he didn't share the full names and details, he shared four initials- MH, MK, KK, SA soon after which netizens started their guessing game.

Netizens were quick to share the pictures of Mehwish Hayat, Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan, and Sajal Aly on social media and started trolling them for their alleged involvement. The actresses, on the other hand, didn't remain silent and headed to their respective social media spaces to take a dig at the ex-officer for 'spreading fake news about them'.

Hitting back at Adil Raja, actress Kubra Khan wrote on her Instagram Story, "I stayed quiet initially because obviously a fake video isn't going to take over my existence But ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Apko lagta hai ke koi random log Mujhe pe behte bithaye ungli uthayenge Aur main chup behtoongi toh apki soch hai. So Mr Adil Raja before you start to heap allegations upon people have some proof first."

She further noted, "You have a total of 3 days to come up with this proof which you claim is hag and sach If not, either retract your statement and publicly apologise or I will be suing you for defamation. And don't worry, lucky for you I'm not just from here I am from uk so I'll come there if I have too! Cause Main SACH pe hoon, Main HAQ pe hoon AUR MAIN KISI KE BAAP SE NAI DARTI."

Sajal Ali also took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin."

It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin. — Sajal Ali (@Iamsajalali) January 2, 2023

Mehwish too shared a long note on her IG Story, which read, "Sasti shohrat haasil karne k liye kuch logue insaaniat k darjay se bhi girjatay hain . Hope you're enjoying your two mins of fame. Just because I am an actress doesn't mean my name can be dragged through the mud.. Shame on you for spreading baseless allegations and insinuations about someone you know nothing about and even bigger shame on people who blindly believe his bullshit."

"This just shows the sickness of our society that laps up this gutter journalism without any thought. But this stops and it stops now! I will not allow anyone to defame my name in this way anymore!" she concluded.