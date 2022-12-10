Saira Banu Struggles To Hold Back Her Tears At Film Festival Honouring Dilip Kumar's Legacy

Saira Banu arrived at the opening ceremony of a two-day film festival to celebrate Dilip Kumar’s 100th birth anniversary. After looking at Dilip Kumar's poster at the screening Banu got teary-eyed, as evident from the video that is going viral on social media.

The video shared by a paparazzi account saw Saira touching the poster of young Dilip Kumar during which she got emotional and struggled hard to hold back her tears in front of the media. During the screening, Saira wore a black-coloured suit that had beautiful embroidery all over it. The veteran actress looked adorable in the outfit and stood beside Farida Jalal and other stars who also attended the screening.

The "Dilip Kumar: Hero of Heroes" Film Festival is now in motion! The ceremonial lamp at Juhu PVR was lit by Saira Banu, Ramesh Sippy, Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh & others.

See here: https://t.co/S3C6oYqedk pic.twitter.com/8NgwZS8D6x — Film Heritage Foundation (@FHF_Official) December 10, 2022

Netizens were quick to react to the video as they took to the comments section and dropped emotional reactions. "Sayad hi kisi ne kisi ko itni mohabaat ki hogi (Only a few can love someone like her)," said a user, while another fan commented, "Their love is an example for us." A netizen wrote in comments section, "I also get emotional after see her face, we miss you dilip ji."

It is pertinent to note that the film festival is partnered with theatre chains PVR Cinemas and INOX and will be held on November 9th and 10th. During this, Dilip Kumar's hit films including Aan (1952), Devdas (1955), Ram Aur Shyam (1967) and Shakti (1982) will be screened in over 30 cinema halls.