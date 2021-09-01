Late veteran actor Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu has been shifted to the ICU ward of Mumbai hospital after being admitted following blood pressure issues.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Saira Banu, wife of late veteran actor Dilip Kumar, has been shifted to the ICU ward today, September 1. She was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai after she complained of issues related to blood pressure three days ago.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha